Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 724,188 shares of company stock worth $31,547,791. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of LUNG opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -13.35.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.