Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,100 Shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Soliton were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Soliton by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Soliton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Soliton by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Soliton by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Soliton in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOLY opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.32 million, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 0.17. Soliton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Soliton Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

