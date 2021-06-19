Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,589 shares of company stock valued at $776,996. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCVX opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -7.28. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

