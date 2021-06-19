Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 554,516 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 288.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,516 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.29% of DXC Technology worth $23,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

