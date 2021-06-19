Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 161,490 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,490 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Axonics were worth $22,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Axonics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after buying an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth approximately $8,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,818,185.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

