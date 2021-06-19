Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,352 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.33% of Huntsman worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $24.81 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 76.53%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

