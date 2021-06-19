Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.22% of Zai Lab worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $1,301,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,865,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,116 shares of company stock worth $48,978,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $157.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.44. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

