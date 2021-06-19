Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 159.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,844 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of 10x Genomics worth $25,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,034,000 after buying an additional 113,719 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 70,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of TXG stock opened at $194.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.25. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.37 and a 12-month high of $203.64.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,235 shares of company stock worth $43,001,186. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.