Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 14,303 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $26,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE SYF opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.