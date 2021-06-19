Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 29,231 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 464,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,231 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $20,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,159,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Navistar International by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,103,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.46 on Friday. Navistar International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.27.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.