Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,245 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Hershey by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY opened at $170.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.81. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

