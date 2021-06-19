Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,213 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 58,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 148,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $114,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,103.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.51 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.