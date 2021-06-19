Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Altice USA by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Altice USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

