Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALTO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $409.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $218.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 321,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,594. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

