Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires New Shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $9,155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $923,000. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock worth $68,993,938. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORGO opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

