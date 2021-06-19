Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $47,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,303,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,815,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 184,196 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paya alerts:

Shares of Paya stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYA. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.