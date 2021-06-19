Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.79. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.