Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $58,000 Investment in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $4,853,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 67,197 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

LUNA opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $330.21 million, a PE ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.04. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUNA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

