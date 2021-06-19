Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases New Shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 845 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OFIX opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $812.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71, a PEG ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.43.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

