Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases Shares of 578 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IART. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART opened at $68.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,301 shares of company stock worth $4,894,983 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

