Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.8% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,362,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,308.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

