Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.50. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABEV. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

ABEV stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,003,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 158,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577,902 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ambev by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 888,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

