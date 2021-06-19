Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 361,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.02% of Ameresco worth $99,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $8,052,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $7,643,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

