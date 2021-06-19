Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.70. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

