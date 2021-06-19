Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 115,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 142,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $170.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 3.58.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

