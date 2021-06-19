AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Truist

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $93.85 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $3,074,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

