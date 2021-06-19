Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

AMRS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth about $22,483,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

