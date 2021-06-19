Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,457 shares of company stock worth $11,570,140 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $162.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $168.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

