Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells $1,023,717.54 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analog Devices stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $168.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 249.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 42.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $1,498,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

