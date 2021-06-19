Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,110,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,369,000 after acquiring an additional 722,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exelixis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $60,911,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,697. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

