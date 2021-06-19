Analysts Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. GAN’s revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GAN. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 over the last three months. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of GAN by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GAN by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 772,503 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.14 million and a PE ratio of -20.81. GAN has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $31.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

