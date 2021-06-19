Analysts Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 298.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 48,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in LSI Industries by 42.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $7.67 on Monday. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.