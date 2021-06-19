Analysts Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MDU Resources Group.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MDU has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of MDU traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.65. 2,379,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after buying an additional 130,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.