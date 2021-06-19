Analysts Anticipate Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report $46.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.42 million. Ooma reported sales of $41.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $185.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $186.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $201.40 million, with estimates ranging from $198.79 million to $204.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $98,365.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ooma by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ooma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

OOMA stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $498.80 million, a P/E ratio of -195.45 and a beta of 0.40.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.