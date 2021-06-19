Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. The Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,305. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

