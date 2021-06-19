Analysts Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report $47.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.33 million and the lowest is $45.80 million. Veracyte reported sales of $20.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $199.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $259.44 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $266.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,477. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

