Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.49. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPLP traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. 81,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,604. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $238.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

