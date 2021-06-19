Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $922.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post sales of $922.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $850.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $833.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after buying an additional 150,074 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

