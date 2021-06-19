Analysts Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $204.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

