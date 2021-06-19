Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $30.38. 593,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,546. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Trustmark by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

