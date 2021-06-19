Analysts Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT at $20.73

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 183,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,114,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 110,817 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 334,976 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,542,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,177,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

