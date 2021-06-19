Analysts Set SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT at $30.50

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWYUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

CWYUF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,825. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.16.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $157.02 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

