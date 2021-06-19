Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price at $36.60

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

WMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.72. 799,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,713. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion and a PE ratio of -55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 29,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 759.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

