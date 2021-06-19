Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Andrew Peller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
