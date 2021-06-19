Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Andrew Peller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

