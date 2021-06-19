Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $9.75 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.