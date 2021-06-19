Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.89.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $369.21 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.28.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.