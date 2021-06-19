Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Sells $259,840.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $259,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,490 shares in the company, valued at $876,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $65.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

