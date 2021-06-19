APENFT Market Cap Reaches $80.95 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $80.95 million and $203.18 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 80.5% higher against the dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.18 or 0.00729218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083695 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

