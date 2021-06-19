Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.5% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.