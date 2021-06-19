Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 115,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

